Michael Reagan McCormick
Shallowater - Michael Reagan McCormick of Shallowater passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 16. He was born April 25, 2003 in San Angelo. Reagan was a student at Shallowater High School where he enjoyed hanging out with his friends, skateboarding, and tinkering with his truck. He was looking forward to enrolling in diesel mechanic school after graduation.
Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Melody McCormick of Shallowater, father, Michael McCormick and wife MJ of Lubbock; sister, Trinity McCormick of Shallowater; half siblings, Cierra McCormick of California and Blake McCormick of Oregon; grandparents, Jack and Linda Dillard of Lubbock, Nancy Vandiver of San Angelo, and Richard McCormick of San Angelo; uncles and aunts, Kenneth and Keri Pickering and their son MC Lawson and Joe and Natalee Franco and their children Devon and Reece Franco.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Message, 5502 Auburn, Lubbock.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019