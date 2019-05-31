|
|
Michaela Brianne Mendez
San Angelo - Michaela Brianne Mendez, 21, of San Angelo joined her dad in heaven on May 26, 2019. She was born on February 16, 1998 to Alicia Diaz and Fernando Mendez in San Angelo. Michaela graduated from Central High School in 2016 and worked in child care. Michaela loved caring for children and her fur baby, Nessa. She also enjoyed video graphics, painting and going to concerts with her best friends, Yvonne, Meme, Daniel and Christina. Michaela lived life to the fullest and was a joy to be around, she will be missed by all. She is survived by her mother, Alicia Diaz; brothers, Zavien and Zayne Perez, Fernando Mendez, Jr., and Nathan Mendez; her sister, Aliza Mendez; maternal grandparents, Teri Rodgers and Julian Diaz; paternal grandparents, Lydia Ponce and Tomas Mendez. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved her dearly. Michaela is preceded in death by her father, Fernando Mendez, Sr.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral Services for Michaela will be at 3 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cameron Sarzosa, Fernando Mendez, Jr., Tomas Mendez, Barney Mendez, Anthony Gonzales, and Daniel Nunez.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Community Hospital, as well as the EMT's. Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 31, 2019