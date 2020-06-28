Micheil Shea Wiegand



San Angelo - Micheil Shea Wiegand, 44, of San Angelo, passed away on June 25, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Micheil was born on July 7, 1975, in San Angelo, to Robert and Eloisa Wiegand. He graduated from Central High School in 1994 and went on to attend Eastern Florida State College where he earned his associate's degree. Micheil married Sylvia Ann Wiegand on August 27, 2005. Together, they had three beautiful children. Micheil worked for Pioneer Gas Pipeline as an information manager. His hobbies included gaming, being a musician, and working/playing with computers. He had a special passion for God and his children, and he lived his life with an undying faith. Micheil could always be found with a smile on his face. He had a way of capturing humor in the worst-best moments. He was also known for communicating with shrugs. Micheil will be dearly missed. He is preceded in death by infant twins, Handsome Boy and Pretty Girl Wiegand. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Eloisa Wiegand; his father, Robert Wiegand and wife Camille; wife, Sylvia Ann Wiegand; children, Julian, Micheil P., and Anabel Wiegand; sister, Monica Pratt and husband Neil, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation for Micheil will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, from 6-8 PM at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 10 AM at Christian Church of San Angelo with burial to follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Cummings & Jared as well as the staff at Shannon Medical Center, Monique Tapia, as well as his very supportive boss, Philip Allard.









