Mike Acosta Jr.
Mike Acosta Jr.

It saddens the family to announce that on June 14, 2020, Mike Acosta Jr., passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home at the age of 81. He leaves behind his loving children. Visitation will be held all day from 9 am to 8 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 pm, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home, San Angelo, Texas.

We would like to thank Shannon ICU department for all the wonderful ways they helped bring Mike home again. Also, thanks to Hospice of San Angelo. Thanks a billion times and more. God bless you all for everything they made possible for Mike to continue his journey at home.

Mike was born and raised in San Angelo. He started working at age 12 as a cotton picker, his last job was a large machine operator for the city of San Angelo. He loved to fish, play golf and was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He was the rock and patriarch of his large family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral pallbearers will be his grandsons Joe Michael Acosta, Paul Ozzy Munoz II, Jimmy Acosta Jr., Jermaine Acosta, Eddie Acosta Jr., David James Acosta and Stevie Ray Borjas.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Elida Acosta, his son Albert Acosta, his parents Mike Sr. and Clarita Acosta, and his brother Joe Acosta.

He is survived by his sister Patsy Molina, sister in law Severa Acosta, aunt Ellie Moya, his children David and Teresa Acosta, Jimmy Acosta Sr., Eddie Acosta Sr., Brenda and CMSgt (RET) Patrick W. Stanford, Patricia Acosta and Tony; and Lisa Acosta and Stephen Borjas. He also leaves behind 26 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and a plethora of cousins, nieces, nephews, and a wealth of friends. He also leaves behind his special pet, Kilo. Mike was a fantastic joker and a wonderful Father and Grandfather. He leaves behind many broken and sorrowful hearts; we will always love you until we meet again in Paradise.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Shaffer Funeral Home
JUN
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
