Milburn "Pib" Ables
San Angelo - Milburn (Pib) Ables, 92, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in Miles, Texas on July 7, 1928 to the late Harry and Zether Ables. He was married to the late Pauline Ables on June 24, 1949.
Milburn was proceeded in death by his wife, a grandson; Cody Ables, brothers; Bucky Ables and M. W. (Wayne) Ables; sisters; Claudia Mae Ledbetter and Wilma Arceneaux.
Mr. Ables is survived by his children; Wayne and wife Therissa Ables, James and wife Chelle Harry, Gary Ables, Ron Ables, Monty Ables, and Steve and wife Angel Ables; grandchildren; Chris and wife Teresa Ables, Rowdy Ables, Nick Ables, Tesse and husband Mike Guerrere, Tyler Ables and wife Whitney, Brook and husband Dusty Hoffpauer, Jamie and wife Stephanie Duke, Danielle and husband Todd Millecan, and Mari and husband Cy Porter; along with 18 great grand children. He also leaves to cherish his memory his sister; Belle and husband Jess Allen, Jr., and sister-in-laws, Wanda Jo Ables and Betty Burleson and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00PM Monday, November 30, 2020. A Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the chapel at Harper Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Miles Cemetery in Miles, Texas.
