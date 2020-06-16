Mildred Ellen Burris
1925 - 2020
Mildred Ellen Burris

Norton - Mildred Ellen (Burks) Burris, 95, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home in Norton, Tx.

Mildred was born on June 13, 1925, to Roy and Mary (McQueen) Burks of Norton, Texas. She graduated from Ballinger High School in 1942. She was a Pastor's wife for 53 years. When her husband passed, she was the Postmaster of Norton, until she retired at 80 years old, after working for 36 years. She married LeRoy Burris on November 11, 1943 in Seekonk, Mass. She was a member of Glory Road Cowboy Church in Ballinger, Texas. She was a loving wife and mother and lived her life in the service of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Mary Burks, her husband LeRoy Burris, two brothers Sanford and Chester Burks, a sister Mary Loyce Ray, and one grandson Matthew Burris.

Mildred is survived by her children, daughter Lin Rostine and husband Bob of Norton, daughter Vonda Charles of Norton, and son Kevin Burris and wife Deana, of Stanton, Tx. She is also survived by a brother Bill Burks and wife Kay of Buchanan Dam and a sister, Frances Bryan of Ballinger, Texas, as well as 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mildred is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Mildred will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Her funeral service will follow on Saturday, June 20, at 10:00 am at Glory Road Cowboy Church with Myron Halford officiating.

From our family we would like to thank Hospice of Ballinger for their kindness, time and loving care, as well as Glory Road Cowboy Church.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Glory Road Cowboy Church
Funeral services provided by
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
