Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
The Heights Baptist Church
1921 - 2019
Mildred McCormack Obituary
San Angelo - Ouida Mildred McCormack, 97, died Monday, July 1, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was born August 17, 1921 in Nat, Texas. The daughter of Walter Buford and Little Verda Whitaker. She moved to San Angelo in 1956. She and her husband were married on September 6, 1941 and enjoyed 49 years together. She was a long-time member of The Heights Baptist Church. Mildred was employed by Shannon Medical Center for many years until her retirement in 1995. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her beloved cats. She also loved feeding the birds. She was preceded in death by her husband George Allen, September 6,1990 and her daughter Janet Allene, in June of 2012. She is survived by one daughter, Karan Diane McCormack, seven beloved grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. Mildred will be available for viewing from 8:00 A.M., - 7:00 P.M., Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday July 5, 2019 at 2 PM at The Heights Baptist Church. The burial will follow in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.

Family and friends can share condolences and sign the online register book at

www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from July 4 to July 5, 2019
