Mildred Whitson Wickson
Menard - Mildred Whitson Wickson died peacefully in Menard Manor on March 25, 2020, in Menard, Texas, at the age of 91.
Mildred is survived by her two sons and their spouses, Johnny and Janetta Whitson and Steve and Louise Whitson; grandchildren Bobby Millward and Jeff Whitson and spouse Martha, Bobbie Reeves Roberts Arville and spouse Daren, Deanna Kay Reeves Ditch; great-grandchildren Shelby Millward, Samye Millward, Chloe Whitson, Kelsie Roberts Douget Hannah, Brit Alan, Oliver, and Aiden Ditch; great-great-grandchildren Jackson and Jameson Douget; niece, Patricia Brown. She is predeceased by her beloved husbands, O.B. Whitson Jr. and Vernon Wickson; her parents, Henry and Lena Brown; and her brother, Ardell Brown.
Mildred was born on May 26, 1928, in Brady, Texas, to Henry and Lena Jones Brown. She graduated from Rochelle High School.
Mildred met her first husband and close friend, O.B. Whitson Jr., in Brady, Texas. They married in 1948. After his death, Mildred met and married Vernon Wickson in 1985.
Mildred was a dedicated mother and wife who loved working in her yard, playing the piano and genealogy. She was an active and dedicated member of the Methodist Church.
