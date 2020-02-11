|
|
Millard Smith, Jr.
Millard Smith, Jr. passed away January 31, 2020 at the age of 96. He was born July 12, 1923 to Millard and Lucy Smith in San Angelo, Texas. He was a rancher and worked at the Rocker B Ranch for 22 years before retiring in 1988. He also loved to trap and was a government trapper for several years. Millard was a WWII veteran and served in that war overseas in five major battles. Preceding him in death were his wife of 44 years, brother, stepdaughter and grandson. Survivors include his sister Merle Blundon, daughters Pam Amonett and Susie Norman, son Mike Smith, 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. A small memorial service will be held at a later date.
