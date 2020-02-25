|
|
Milton Ray Pierce died Monday, February 24, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas at his residence with his wife Sharalee by his side.
Milton was born in Brewton, Alabama on September 5, 1936. His parents who preceded him in death were Charlie Lowery and Esther May Evans. After Esther's divorce from Charlie, she married Thurman Clark Pierce who adopted Milton at age 12. Thurman gave Milton his name, and proudly used it throughout his life.
Milton attended Fort Concho Elementary, Edison Junior High, San Angelo High School (Central High), San Angelo Junior College (SAC), and the University of Texas at Austin.
He was athletically gifted playing football in high school and was an avid handball player, runner, and golfer in his adult years.
He proudly served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment during the Korean conflict.
Milton was married to Vera Jean Olsen and had two daughters, Catherine (Cathy) Highsmith (Bobby) and Suzen (Suze) Pierce Angle (Bryan).
He married Sharalee Rose Arvedson, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage in October 2019. Two children of this union, both deceased, were Milton Ray Pierce, Jr. who died at two months of age and Carla Pierce, who died at 31 years of age.
Milton founded Western Shamrock Corporation and Pierce-Western, Inc., businesses engaged in finance, oil and gas, automobile, and retail sales. These businesses with his management created multiple jobs for many individuals. He was very proud of this accomplishment. He was a philanthropist who treasured his city of San Angelo and did actions that promoted the community. His philosophy was to remain in the wings to encourage and mentor others.
Milton was preceded in death by grandparents, parents, brothers Larry Hayne and Thurman Clark Pierce, Jr., children Milton Ray Pierce, Jr. and Carla Pierce, two aunts and an uncle.
He is survived by his wife, sister Martha Bruton, brother R. Garland Haynes, nephews Tyler (Christa) and Bryce (Emily) Haynes and great nieces Averie, Hadley, and Blakely Haynes; nephew Jonathan (Jon) Arvedson; niece Amy Faith Arvedson Anderson (Jeff) and great nephew Wyatt Levi Anderson, and brother-in-law Richard Stephen (Steve) Arvedson (Marsha Ann), along with several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration of memorial made to the Carla Pierce Memorial Scholarship administered by the San Angelo Area Foundation, West Texas Rehabilitation Center, Hospice of San Angelo, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church (San Angelo).
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Service is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 3 South Randolph, San Angelo. Celebrants are The Reverend Matthew Rowe, Rector of Emmanuel and The Reverend James T. Horton. Pallbearers are Sam Davenport, Homer Gray, Roy Green, Al Shea, Albert Valadez, and Ronnie Walcott. Honorary pall bearers are Scott Wisniewski and Polo Boisse.
Special recognition and gratitude are given to the wonderful nurses of Hospice of San Angelo: Elena M., Miranda, and Elena along with the remarkable supportive staff of Hospice.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020