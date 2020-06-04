Milton Walter "Skip" Hill, II
San Angelo - Skip Hill left this world for his Heavenly Home on May 22, 2020 at the age of 75 after a long illness. He fought long and hard and won the ultimate battle. He was born to Milton W. Hill and Margaret Adelle Klas on July 27, 1944 in Ojai, California. He married Opal Jewell Lewis on August 23, 1968. They were happily married for 51 years.
Skip spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy as a Cryptologic Technician and spoke several languages. His favorite was Spanish. He always tried to strike up a conversation with anyone who would listen. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Art in Communications from Angelo State University in 1987. He taught Spanish, Speech, and Bible classes at Cornerstone Christian School for many years. He was called to the Lord's ministry in 1988 and surrendered to that call to share God's word at Water Valley Baptist Church in Water Valley, TX. He served the Lord in Ft. Stockton at Immanuel Baptist, and later at Second Baptist Church in San Angelo, TX before he fully retired. He just couldn't give up that easy, though. He was asked to fill in as interim at Carlsbad Baptist Church in Carlsbad, TX as well as Eola, TX.
He absolutely loved to travel and loved to travel in their RV. He and Opal would spend months on the road at a time volunteering in National Parks, State Parks, and RV parks to serve more for the Lord. They would even take their grandchildren on special trips.
Skip is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frederick Leroy Hill.
Family here to celebrate his life are his beautiful wife Opal Jewell Hill. His son Chip Hill with his wife Jamie and their children Keri and Keelee. His daughter Rhonda Moore with her husband Cory and their children Clay and Molly. His Aunt, Pat Savage, and many other cousins and family members all over the United States. Skip also considered Melissa Flores as his daughter. Not to mention all of the military men and women who joined our family for special holidays. Y'all will always hold a special place in our family.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 5 from 5-7pm at Harper Funeral Home. Burial will be for Family Only at the Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, Saturday June 6, 2020. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 3pm with Rev. Toby Irwin officiating for whomever would like to attend. Harper FH is located at 2606 Southland Blvd, San Angelo TX. Please wear BRIGHT, CHEERFUL COLORS. Dad loved color! Family and Friends will be given an opportunity to share special, loving memories of Skip at the Memorial Service. The Memorial Service will also be LIVE STREAMED ON FACEBOOK for those unable to attend. The Harper Funeral Home facebook page is public, so there is no need for a facebook account to watch.
The family would like to thank Melissa Flores (3 years) and Lloyd Hawkins (one year) for their love and dedication in helping care for Skip and Opal. Thanks to Dr. Ty Hughston and staff for their continued support in healthcare. Special Thanks to Hospice of San Angelo for all of their help and encouragement during these last months.
For me to live is Christ, and is to die is Gain. Philippians 1:21
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.