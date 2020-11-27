Minnie Bee Young
San Angelo - Minnie Bee Young went to live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 24, 2020.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 2:00 PM with Kerry Peacock officiating and coordinated by Robert Massie Funeral Home. Public Viewing will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home and all who wish to pay their final respects are encouraged to come by.
Born Minnie Bee Swindle on January 27, 1930 to Josie and Dewey T. Swindle on a small family farm in Concho County, right outside of Eola, TX. Minnie and her twin sister Winnie were the youngest of 5 daughters born to Josie and Dewey Swindle. She and all her sisters worked the family farm while attending Eola School through graduation from High School. She and Winnie were members of the Eola High School Championship Volleyball Team in 1946.
Minnie married the love of her life, Ervin Young, Jr, in San Angelo, TX on July 12, 1952 and they were married until his death on February 10, 2006. Minnie began her career in the banking industry in the early 1950's, and worked for San Angelo National Bank and Central National Bank until her retirement in 1990. Throughout her life, Minnie was a member of the East Angelo Lions and Lionesses Club until her death. Minnie and "Jr." traveled the country to many different bowling tournaments representing the the East Angelo Lions Club, and Minnie continued to bowl at Stadium Lanes in league bowling until she reached the age of 88 when she went into semi-retirement.
Throughout their 54 years of marriage, Mother and Daddy enjoyed spending their time together traveling to many states and countries. After retirement, they spent many years RV'ing all across the country, and were particularly fond of their annual trips to Fun Valley, CO where they met many lifelong friends.
Our MeMaw was one of the most generous souls to ever walk the earth. Her door was always open to anyone in need, and her life of service to the community of San Angelo is something that we all strive to achieve. For many years, she and our PePaw volunteered their services at McGowen's Restaurant in the Rio Concho Manor on Christmas Day. It became a family tradition that was passed to all the kids and grandkids. She was an artist at heart and made and designed many different arts and crafts that were, and still are, enjoyed by many friends and family today.
She loved to attend and watch all events participated in by her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids all across the state of Texas, and watching her favorite football team, The Dallas Cowboys, on television. She loved to play, dance, and listen to all types of music. She especially loved the Thursday night dances at the Patio Homes. The baked goods she prepared for Thanksgiving and special occasions each year will be sorely missed, and we're all grateful to her for passing those recipes down.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Kathelene Swindle, Frankie Deene Roberson, Inez Goerdel, and her husband Ervin Young, Jr. She is survived by her twin sister, Winnie Cunningham of Marble Falls, TX, her son Gary Young and wife Jonie of San Angelo, TX, daughter Kay and husband Al Bartz of Midland, TX, granddaughter Jenny and husband Chad Ross of San Antonio, TX, grandson Jeremy and wife Nichole Bartz of Wall, TX, and granddaughter Stacy Pittman of Midland, TX. She is also survived by several cousins, special nieces, and nephews, and 6 great grandkids, Hunter, Kaylee, Landree, Mady, Parker and Brenden.
Special thanks to lifelong friends Pam and Randy McGowen, Vern Skarke, Everett Low, Imogene Jackson, Margaret Humes, Debbie and Richard Freeman, and Robi and Larry Smith, Katie Norris and her many friends at the Rio Concho Properties for the daily and weekly chats and visits. Also, a special thanks to all of the bowlers and teammates at Stadium Lanes for their friendship and sportsmanship for so many years.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to Kim and her staff at Park Plaza Rehab and Nursing facility for their loving care of our beloved Mother/MeMaw over the last 5 months. To the physicians and nursing staff of Shannon Medical Center, and especially the ICU and the 6th Floor Units, the family is grateful for all the care and attention you gave our Mother/ MeMaw in her last days.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please make a donation to Meals for the Elderly, The Lions Club Eye Bank or a charity of your choice
in memory of her.
Our Mother/MeMaw was always kind, friendly, was a joy to be around, gentle and loving, she was the matriarch of the family, a great dancing partner and she was one tough old bird!
