Minnie Savage Clardy
San Angelo, TX
Memorial services for Minnie Savage Clardy, 84, of Katy, formerly of San Angelo, are 1 pm Saturday, February 16th at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in San Angelo. Private inurnment will be in Lawnhaven Cemetery. She passed away in Katy, Texas on January 13, 2019.
Minnie was born on September 3, 1934 in Hibbing Minnesota to Toivo and Corrine Jackson. In 1944, the family moved to California. She graduated from Nathaniel A. Narbonne High School of the Los Angeles City High School District in 1951 at the age of 16. On September 17, 1952, she married Wilbur E. Savage, Jr. and was an Air Force wife until his retirement in 1975. Mrs. Savage worked as an Administrative Assistant at Angelo State University for over 20 years in the Library, Nursing Department and Graduate Dean's Office. Deeply committed to education, at the age of 55, she received her Bachelors in Business Administration with an emphasis in Secretarial Sciences from Angelo State University on December 15, 1989. She was an active and involved member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Her hobbies included choir and music, traveling, crochet, ASU Arts and football.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Wilbur E. Savage, Jr. After his passing in August of 2006 she remarried the following year to Eugene Clardy who passed in 2018
Left to treasure her memory are her two sons, Richard Savage and David Savage; two daughters, Kathy McBurnie and Terry Gibson; a sister, Karen Brown of California; many grandchildren including TJay Savage, Jayne Rogers, Amber Welsh, Ashlie Welsh, Chris McBurnie, Katie McBurnie, Nicole Savage and Dayton Savage and numerous great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke's UMC Choir Program.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 10, 2019