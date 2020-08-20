Mitchell Martin
San Angelo - Mitchell Martin, 25, passed away on August 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at PaulAnn Church on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Masks are requested.
Mitch was loved and cherished by his mother, Robin Weatherby Martin, sister Megan, brother Alex, sister Jessica, brother Red, grandparents Gary and Donna Weatherby, and father Tres Martin.
Mitchell loved hard and will forever be missed.
The Celebration of Life will be livestreamed on PaulAnnChurch youtube.com
.