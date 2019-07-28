|
|
Mitchell (Mitch) Wilmeth
- - Mitchell (Mitch) Wilmeth 67, went to join his parents Alton and Leora and sister Tandy Wilmeth in heaven on July 25th 2019. Mitch was born July 18th, 1952 in Brownfield, TX. He graduated from Seagraves Hs. He received his BS from ASU in 1993. Mitch left behind to cherish his memories his wife Milinda, stepson Jesse Hoes and fiancé Lisa Loehman, stepdaughter Brandi Johnson husband Jeremy grandkids Alanah, Lyndsey, Jay, Jaden, Cameron, Justice, Kinzie great grandkids Sebastian, Adiah, Trinity. Memorial service will be at a later date. Family would like to thank Dr Crenshaw's ofc and HOSA.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 28, 2019