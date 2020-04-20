|
Mona Rosylyn Levine
San Angelo - Mona Rosylyn Levine was born March 2, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York to Mildred and Michael Levine. Mona married Frank Pepitone in 1959 and gave birth to a son, John. She was divorced several years later. She worked as a cashier in the Waldbaum's supermarket, until she joined the Army Reserves in 1978. Joining the Army enabled her to travel around the world in a military transport. Mona lived and worked in Philadelphia at the VA and then transferred to Ft Hamilton VA in Brooklyn where she worked until she retired in the late 90's. She moved to Texas in 2015 to be near her family.
Mona is survived by her son Johnny of Brooklyn, and many other family members.
She is preceded in death by her mother Mildred Levine and father Michael Levine, and her sister Marion Cargulia.
Graveside Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Graveside Services will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
