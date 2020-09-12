Montgomery Evans Williams
San Angelo - Montgomery Evans Williams was born on February 17, 2003, in San Angelo, Texas. He went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020.
He is survived by his father, Daniel Williams (Stepmother Candice) and his mother Tracey Williams; Sister, Victoria Williams, stepsister, Laura Fulks: stepbrother, Lance Evans. Grandparents: Glenn Williams (Anna), step grandparents: Michael Fulks (Brenda), step great grandparents: Danny Fulks (Kathy/ known as Grandma Kitty). Aunts: Margie Pfeil (Stacy), Terri Williams and Frances McGraw. Uncles: Ronald Turner (Arlene) and Christopher Hopton. Cousins: Kentucky Pfeil (Kellie), Daniel Turner, Brandon Hopton and Garrett Hopton; and numerous other family and friends.
He was proceeded in death by maternal grandparents Ronald Hopton (Lois). Uncle James Turner. Aunt Karla Hopton, and his stepsister Faith Fulks.
Montgomery's most recent accomplishment was his High School graduation (1 year early). He had grown into a strong and amazing young gentleman. We are immensely proud of who he had become. He had a loving and caring soul. This was obvious to everyone who knew him or met him. He was proud of his Dad's career as a peace officer with the San Angelo Police Department. He had a love of music that few had. He was always listening to music and singing. He had an amazing voice for those who were lucky enough to hear it. He had many hobbies: playing video games (with best friends Josh Luna, Louie Alverado and his stepbrother Lance), shooting at the gun range with his Dad and eating Buffalo Wild Wings while watching movies with his mom. In the last four years he had become an avid knife collector. He cherished his knife collection and proudly showed them to everyone who entered his home. He had a dream of one day becoming a bladesmith.
He helped his friends or anyone who needed it. Even after his death, Montgomery had the pleasure of donating three of his organs to people in need, including a child.
Montgomery will be dearly missed by his entire family and friends.
A visitation will be held Sunday, September 13th from 5:00-7:00pm at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Monday, September 14th at Glen Meadows Baptist Church with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com
) or to the American Transplant Foundation (https://www.americantransplantfoundation.org
).
