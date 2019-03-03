|
|
Montie D. Ward
San Angelo, TX
Montie D. Ward passed in peace, surrounded by her family on March 1, 2019, just eight days shy of her 86th birthday. Her parents and 10 siblings preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Joe Ward, son and daughter in law Keith and Shauna Ward, daughter and son in law Keeva Frazier and Gerald (Yankee) Robbins, granddaughters and grandsons in law Cherish and Collin Wynn and Chelsea and Philip Allison, and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones.
Montie spent 36 years fulfilling her true passion of education and touched many lives throughout her career. She was tough, sassy, caring, and always full of joy. She always said, "Today is the best day of the year!" Her joyful and optimistic nature was contagious and will live on through her friends and family. An open visitation will be Sunday, March 3rd from 8am-7pm. Please join us in a celebration of her life at Harper Funeral Home on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 1:30 pm followed by a graveside service.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels and St. Gabriel's Hospice for the outstanding support and care they provided to her and the family. The family is requesting donations to be made to Meals on Wheels in lieu of flowers, which can be found at mealsfortheelderly.org.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 3, 2019