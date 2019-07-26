|
|
Morgan Lee Westbrook II
San Angelo - Morgan L. Westbrook II passed on to his heavenly reward on July 22, 2019 after a long and courageous battle against cancer. He was born in San Angelo, TX, to Morgan and the late Wanda Westbrook on May 8, 1956. He married Tammi (Griffin) September 1, 2012.
Morgan was a very hard worker. He worked at many jobs throughout his life and could handle just about any construction/renovation project. He was proud of his work and continued working through his illness, even when most others would have given up. He mentored quite a few troubled young men and passed on his skills. For the past twelve years he worked for Producer's renovating and repairing many of their properties.
He enjoyed being around people and took pleasure in family and friendly gatherings. He enjoyed cooking and fishing. Morgan always had a good story to tell and could keep any crowd in stitches. Taking care of his family was utmost in his mind.
Morgan was predeceased by his mother Wanda Westbrook and a brother Jerry Westbrook. He is survived by his wife Tammi: daughters Kristi Westbrook, Kacey Doucet (Cody) and Jacci Westbrook; sons Justin (Linda) and Jason (Maegan) Westbrook; sons Clayton Seider, Braden and Dryden Frady, and Chas Campbell; his father Morgan Westbrook and brother Weldon Westbrook. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, as well as many relatives and friends.
A memorial service celebrating his life and his impact on those around him will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27th at the Shaffer Funeral Home, 8009 N. Hwy 87, Grape Creek, TX. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 26, 2019