Mortimer Leonard Mertz
San Angelo - Mortimer Leonard Mertz, horseman, polo player, and livestock man was quoted as saying he had had a wonderful life and wouldn't have changed a thing, though maybe it could have rained a little more. Mort passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, in San Angelo, Texas. Mort was born in San Angelo, Texas on October 18, 1923. His parents, Len and Ernestine Mayer Mertz, were both from early-day ranching and banking families.
Mort graduated third in his class from San Angelo High School in 1941. He was also named All-West Texas as a guard in the 1940 season and was selected to play in the Texas High School coaches All-Star Game played in Houston at Rice University Stadium.
An unusual occurrence took place during that game. Each position had two players. Unfortunately, the other player at right guard was hurt in practice and Mort played the entire game.
Mort attended Texas A&M from 1941 to 1943 and while in school was on the polo and football teams. In 1947 he graduated with a degree in Animal Science after serving three years in the Army, including eight months overseas in Europe.
In 1950 he was recalled to active duty and served as Company Commander, Company C, 66th Tank Battalion, 2nd Armored Division in Gonsenheim, Mainz, Germany.
After leaving the service in 1952, Mort went to work on a ranch he and his brother Joe had purchased in 1949 north of Pie Town, New Mexico. During the Christmas holidays of 1952 the brothers went home to San Angelo. At a party during their stay, Mort met Madolyn Powell. The attraction was strong and a year and a half later Mort left the New Mexico ranch and moved back to Texas. On April 20, 1954 they were married and together they ranched in Irion, Reagan, Crockett, and Schleicher counties.
In past years, Mort served on the Reagan County Agricultural & Stabilization Committee, the Reagan County Water Supply District, the Schleicher County ISD board, the Plateau Underground Water Conservation and Supply District, and the Texas Animal Health Commission. He was also a director of the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, as well as a past president of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association.
He is survived by his wife Madolyn; three sons and their wives Len and Trish, Mort and Susan, and Michael and Trina; his daughter Susan Slaughter; and his brother Joe, brother-in-law Jimmie Powell and sister-in-law Marolyn Bean. He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, James Mertz, Phillip Mertz, Will Slaughter, Louis Mertz, Lawson Mertz, Madolyn Mertz Brinig, Len Slaughter, Arden Mertz, Chase Mertz, Wyatt Mertz and his seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his daughter-in-law Frances Schneider Mertz, and his son-in-law William "Dub" Slaughter, Jr.
A memorial service honoring his life and legacy will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at The Cathedral Church of the Sacred Heart at 10:00 a.m.
Memorials may be made to The Children's Miracle Network, P.O. Box 1879, San Angelo, Texas 76902 or a .
