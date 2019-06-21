Moses J. Montelongo



San Angelo - Moses J. Montelongo, 83, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in San Angelo.



Memorial services will be 10:30 AM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Paul Montelongo Jr., officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mr. Montelongo was born May 1, 1936 in San Angelo where he was a lifelong resident. Moses was a general machinist for Johnson & Johnson/Ethicon for over 30 years retiring in 1999. He ws a veteran of the US Army serving during the end of the Korean Conflict and was recalled to duty during the Cuban missile crisis. Moses was preceded in death by his parents, Reyes and Juanita Montelongo; two brothers, Antonio Montelongo and Bobby Montelongo; and two sisters, Rebecca Hernandez and Gloria Montelongo.



Survivors include a son, John David Montelongo and wife Marian of Lewisville; two daughters, Michele Brown and husband Allen of Austin and Elizabeth Guthrie and husband Thomas of San Angelo; two brothers, Felipe Montelongo and Paul Montelongo and wife Eunice all of San Angelo; three sisters, Faye Aguirre, Connie Lozano and husband Raymond and Delia Fernandez all of San Angelo; and four grandchildren, Lora Robertson and husband Luke of Gardendale, Erica Vogt and husband Michael of Austin, Ryan Markham and wife Sarah of The Colony and Aaron Guthrie of San Angelo.



