Murray "Monk" McKay
San Angelo - Murray "Monk" Alexander McKay, 96, of San Angelo went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in his home with family by his side. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He never met a stranger, and he never failed to make you smile. He was a sincere encourager and his attitude toward life was beyond optimistic.
Murray was born was born August 28, 1923 in Tahoka, TX. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley Lossing McKay, his mother, Alice McDaniel, siblings Clyde Mckay, Izetta Walker, an infant son, and an infant daughter.
Murray was a World War II veteran having served in the Navy on the USS San Clemente in the South Pacific from 1942 thru 1945. Upon his return home, he worked at Martin Glover where he met his wife, Shirley Lossing. He began his career as a carpenter with his father-in-law, Frank Lossing, and later moved on to work for Ted Brown. He eventually branched out on his own and became a building contractor. His hands have built or remodeled a large part of San Angelo. He was also a highly skilled woodworker and enjoyed crafting furniture, clocks, bowls, goblets, and pens in his shop at home. He loved hunting and fishing, often out-fishing his fishing buddies. He loved gardening and had the best vegetable garden every summer, along with a gorgeous show of wild flowers in the spring and an abundant pecan crop in the fall. He delighted in sharing all of these with his family, friends and neighbors. Monk's other favorite hobbies were playing games, especially dominos with his buddies and Wahoo and cards with family, golf, and puzzles. Everyone that challenged him to a game knew they probably wouldn't win, but would have plenty of laughs and fun.
Murray is survived by his children and their spouses, Ronnie McKay and Linda, Barbara Lycan and Steve, Linda Strickland and Barney; son-in-law Robert Wood and Kathryn; sister, Ada Fleming; 8 grandchildren and spouses; 18 great grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:00am, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Southland Baptist Church with Jill Fulghum officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Southland Baptist Church or .
The family would like to thank St. Gabriel's Hospice and their nurses, Amber, Cindy, Jen, Jenny, Nicole and Vicky for the care they provided.
"The only time to enjoy life is when you are alive!" Monk McKay
