|
|
Myrtle Mae Mortimore
San Angelo - Myrtle Mae Gray Mortimore was born August 14, 1934 to Jesse Ollie and Frances Lucille (Lenoir) Gray on a small farm in Coke County. She was the third of six children. She attended Central High School graduating in the early 50's.
She married Don Mortimore in New Mexico on July 26, 1956. Don and Myrt were blessed with three children: William Steven Mortimore, Lisa Mortimore Lesosky and Keith Dixon Mortimore.
Myrt was employed by GTE and retired in the late '80s. She was active in community events with her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, for over fifty years. The women of her sorority were her sisters and we would like to thank them for their support over the last months. She loved working at Fiesta del Concho, The Children's Fair in Unidad Park, working on various boards like Beta Sigma Phi City Council and Texas Trust. She donated her O+ blood regularly and donated much of her time in the First United Methodist Church kitchen preparing meals with her Cheers Sunday School class.
Her passion for reading was evident by her massive library, she loved plants, was an incredible cook and collected cookbooks. Her cooking skills aided in helping with Meals for the Elderly. She couldn't wait to get on a dance floor (member of various dance clubs including The Terpsichorean Club), sang in the church choir as an alto, went to the Central Bobcat football games for years, and was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Myrt loved to travel and was often found in Laughlin, Nevada, Las Vegas, or Ruidoso, N.M. playing one-armed bandits or betting on the horses or traveling with Dick to places they enjoyed.
She is survived by her two children, Lisa Lynette Lesosky and husband, Mark of San Angelo and Keith Mortimore, also of San Angelo and three grandchildren, Lauren Nicole Baring and husband Scott of San Angelo, Lindsey Elaine Baxter and husband Matt of Lewisville and Colin Mortimore of Houston. She also survived by two great grandchildren, Brody Ryan and Grayson Laine Baxter.
Her living sisters are Jerri Unger and Elizabeth Emerson, both of San Angelo; and one brother and sister in law, Leslie and Tana Gray of Lubbock. Nieces and nephews include Dennis and Carol Unger, Larry and Rita Unger, David and Sylvia Unger, all of San Angelo; Steve and Kim Bell of Christoval; Nicky Gray of San Angelo; Margie Gray of Austin, Vicki Gray of North Richland Hills, Leslie Gray and husband Byron of San Angelo. In addition, Grant and Candace Gray of Dickinson, and Tory Gray of Dickinson as well as Bobby Emerson of Big Spring. Also surviving Myrt is Dick Jacks, a great friend, and travelling and gambling companion for the past eleven years.
She was preceded in death by husband, Don Mortimore; son Steven Mortimore; her mother, Lucille Gray; her father, Ollie "Shorty" Gray, her older brother and sister-in law, Ollie "Nute" and Marcella Gray; younger brother and sister-in-law, Freddy and Marlene Gray and their son, John Robert Gray.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson's Funeral Home with the service Saturday, March 14th at 11:00 a.m. at The First United Methodist Church 37 E. Beauregard in San Angelo, Texas.
Pallbearers are Billy Tims, John Walker, Clay Hubbard, Koste Belchief, Gary Gammage, and Lanny Kiest.
Memorials can be given to First United Methodist Church, Meals for the Elderly, or The Blood Bank of San Angelo (www.vitalant.org). Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020