Nadine Ray Vickrey Walton
San Angelo - Nadine Ray Vickrey Walton, age 78, passed away on March 1, 2020, in Bronte, TX. Nadine was born on October 12, 1941 in Goree, TX to Alfred "Shorty" and Juanita Adela (Morton) Vickrey. Nadine met her perfect love, Cecil Walton, 1991, at a truck stop, in Abilene, TX and they celebrated 29 years of unconditional love.
Nadine had a big heart for pets, she loved all her dogs and cats she had over the years, she enjoyed reading books, watching Wheel of Fortune with her daughter, Krystal, and watching the Dallas Cowboys play football and NASCAR races with her beloved husband, Cecil.
Nadine is survived by her sons: David Maness and wife Katrina of Columbus, TX.; Jacob Walton of San Angelo, TX; daughters: Tonya Todd and husband Kevin of Monahans, TX.; Krystal Maness of San Angelo, TX.; Ginny Rudd and husband Ken of San Antonio, TX.; grandchildren: Robyn Wood, Marcus Thomas, Brittany Redfern, David Maness, Jr., Nick Todd, Casey Todd, Joey Todd, Autume Patterson, Kaylia Walton, Torrie Walton, Calista Darragh, Courtney Whitney, Josh Nelms, Jessie Williams, David Smith, Justin Smith and Chris Smith; numerous great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nadine was preceded in death by her parents: Alfred "Shorty" and Juanita Vickrey; sister: Maurine Burns and brother-in-law James; brother: Roland Vickrey and sister-in-law Katie; sons: Buddy Walton, Mike Walton; daughter-in-law: Shawn Walton Smith and Grandson: Cody Walton
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Fairmount Cemetery, San Angelo, Texas.
Our family would like to thank the staff at the Bronte Health and Rehab Center and the Kindred Hospice care-team for all you did to take such wonderful care of Nadine. You are forever our heroes!
Arrangements are entrusted to Shaffer Funeral Home
