Nancy B. Ferriott
San Angelo - Our friend, Nancy B. Ferriott was born January 30th, 1934 to Gordon and Florence Bishop. Growing up in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada with brothers; John and Kelsely, and sister Joan. She was active as a younger and older woman, playing piano and sports, singing, sewing, and knitting for others. Nancy fell asleep in death at 86 years young, on February 2nd, 2020, in San Angelo, Texas.
Nancy married Mike Wagner, from Texas in May of 1953. Mike worked the oil fields of Texas. While traveling with him, Nancy learned about Jehovah. They finally settled in Mertzon, Texas and raised four children: Roy Dan, Catherine Ann, Joe Tom, and Jim Bob.
In 1969, Nancy was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in Kansas City, Kansas. He proceeded her in death in 2010.
She is survived by her four children; their children: Stephanie, Susan, Amber, Aaron, Sarah, Nina, Rachel, and Morgan; as well as over 20 great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:30 PM at the Kingdom Hall.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020