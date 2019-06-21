Resources
San Angelo - Nancy Cox entered the gates of heaven on June 16, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee on September 10, 1926 to Henry Grady and Ida Eliza Apple Bass. She was one of six children.

She is preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Henry Frances Bass, William Grady Bass, James Harmon Bass and Frank Edwin Bass. She is also preceded in death by past husbands, Charles Byrd; Jack Sample; and a son, Jackie Wayne Sample.

She is survived by one sister, Mary Helen Bass of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; one son, Lonnie Charles Byrd of Grape Creek; two daughters, Johnnie Ward of Clinton, Oklahoma and Nancy Eloise Melton of Kingsland, Texas.

Grandchildren include Mack Alan Melton, Marlissa Byrd, Shauna Melton Reyna, Jackie Wayne Sample II, Robert Sample, Melissa Pittman Wood, Meagan Pittman, Amanda Sample and nine great grandchildren.

She was loving, kind and generous to all. She was strong in her faith and religion.

She loved animals and especially her canine companion of nineteen years, Patrick.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Pallbearers are Jackie Wayne Sample II, Robert Sample, Mark Melton, Fred Reyna, Corbin Adams and Justin Wood.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 21, 2019
