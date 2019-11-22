|
|
Nancy Ellen Drake Leddy
San Angelo - Nancy Ellen Drake Leddy, 92, of Abilene, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Nancy was born on January 10, 1927 in San Angelo, Texas to Paschal Otho Drake and Mildred Bonham Drake. San Angelo was her longtime home until moving to Abilene, where her daughter resides, following the death of her husband, Hollis Leddy. Nancy was a devoted daughter, who often shared special memories of her daily coffee chats with her sweet mom, her morning walks and frequent domino games with her beloved dad, and of the many other shared activities with her parents. Nancy graduated from San Angelo High School and attended Southern Methodist University, where she was a Cotton Ball Duchess. Nancy's inner and outer beauty attracted many, including the love of her life, Hollis Harold Leddy. They married on June 25, 1948 and were blessed with 67 beautiful years together. They shared many of the same values, beliefs, and interests, especially a love for dancing. Often when dancing together, other dancers would just stop and watch this delightful couple. Nancy was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, who devoted her life to her family and friends. She enjoyed her bridge clubs, where her competitive spirit helped her win more times than not. She was a member of the DAR, Colonial Dames, and Magna Carta. Nancy so enjoyed her years caring for others as a "Pink Lady" volunteer at the San Angelo Community Hospital and helping at her church, Trinity Lutheran. Nancy was also a regular blood donor. Her absolute devotion was to her children, Ellen and Drake, supporting and encouraging them in their individual interests and activities. She was a strong role model, who taught them to be loving and caring by her own example. Nancy enjoyed preparing delicious meals and desserts for her family, which included her famous banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. Throughout her marriage, she supported Hollis during his 32 years with M.L. Leddy & Sons, after which they enjoyed traveling all over the world. When grandchildren arrived, they planned many holiday trips for the whole family, providing memories, dearly cherished now. Several of their favorite places were Lake Tahoe, Pagosa Springs, and Ruidoso, where they enjoyed the mountain relaxation, horse racing, golfing, table games, and other activities. But most of all, they just enjoyed being together until Hollis' death in 2015. Nancy was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother Paschal Otho Drake, Jr. She is survived by her two sisters, Lelia Drake Bankston and Blair Drake Mims, her two loving children, daughter, Ellen Leddy Brandenberger, and son, Hollis Drake Leddy, 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and many other loving and caring family members and close friends.
Nancy's visitation will be held at the San Angelo Harper Funeral Home on Sunday, November 24th, from 5-7pm. Her funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Eckert officiating, on Monday, November 25th, at 10am.
Nancy's family expresses gratitude to the special caregivers and staff of the Abilene Lyndale Assisted Living facilities, to the exceptional nurses and therapists from Encompass Home Health, to the outstanding caring nurses, volunteers, and staff from Abilene Kinder Hearts Hospice and to Touching Hearts, who provided such loving care. Those who wish to honor Nancy may do so with a gift in her memory to her church, San Angelo Trinity Lutheran, or to Abilene Encompass, Kinder Hearts Hospice, Touching Hearts, or to .
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019