Nancy "Earline" Kirkpatrick Crisp
San Angelo - Nancy "Earline" Kirkpatrick Crisp, know by most as Earline, 78, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones from her battle with cancer. Visitation will be held all day on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home. A second visitation will take place from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday September 14 at Heritage Funeral Home in Menard, Texas. The family will be located at 11242 N. Grape Creek Road in San Angelo, Texas until the services begin. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Menard, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
She was born in Weinert, TX on October 4, 1940, to Earl Kirkpatrick and Lillie America (Elliot) Kirkpatrick. She was raised in Midland where she met the love of her life, Lionel Otho Crisp. They were married July 6, 1957, then resided 9 years in Wink, TX. They moved to and lived 21 years in Monahans, before returning to Midland in 1990, then settling in Loraine in 1996.
Earline was preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers-George, Spencer, J.H., and Monroe; 9 sisters-Nellie, Lillie, Myrtle, Flossie, Christine, Elizabeth, Zeola, Ruthie, and Laverne; also Othar and Elizabeth Crisp of Menard.
Earline is survived by her husband, Lionel Crisp of Loraine; daughter, Kathleen Krone and husband Doug Krone of Big Spring; son, Neal Crisp and wife Amber Crisp of Cisco; and sister, Bula Henderson of New Boston.
She is also survived by her grandchildren Sabrina Neel, Tyler Krone, Tina Lewallen, Nancy Crisp, Mandy Dore, Cameron Smith, Amanda Franco, Shelby Woods, Tommy Woods, Cody Harris, J.C. Morgan, McKenzie Clynch, Haley Clynch, Tim Humiston and Manda Alford.
Earline will also be loved and remembered by 32 great grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren, several generations of nieces and nephews, and many friends who became family.
The family would like to recognize Vickie Jones, for many years of friendship and support. As well as Laura Conaway, Kimmy Teeter and the hospice group who treated Earline with such dignity and respect.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Earline's memory to Abilene Cancer Services Network Inc. 100 Chestnut Suite 100, Abilene TX, 79601. Please send donations to this address.
