Nancy Marie Smith
San Angelo - Nancy Marie (Schiller) Smith, 80, of San Angelo, TX went to be with her Heavenly Father on February 14, 2020 with her family at her bedside.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Northridge Baptist Church with Chuck Richardson officiating.
Nancy was born in San Angelo, Texas on April 29, 1939, to Eddie and Cloe Schiller. After graduating from Central High School, Nancy married the love of her life, Charles Edward Smith, on June 14, 1958.
Nancy worked for many years and retired as an Engineer at GTE. She loved gardening and creating floral arrangements. She was very gifted at making all kinds of arts and crafts. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas and she made lots of Christmas decorations. She also had many friends and would always lend a helping hand. She loved her family very much and liked having family gatherings.
Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; her parents; her sister, Betty Knight: and grandson Chad Dalton Smith.
She is survived by her son, Donald Smith and wife Judy; grandson, Dustin Smith and wife Kaela; granddaughter-in-law, Amber Smith Pennington and husband Chris; great-grandsons, Tyeson, Kypton and Kynsler all of San Angelo, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
We want to thank everybody for their prayers and visits for the past few years. Also, a big thank you to the San Angelo Nursing and Rehab and the Kindred Hospice for their passionate care for Nancy.
Since Nancy was a longtime member of Northridge Baptist Church, the family request in lieu of flowers that donation be made to Northridge Baptist Church or a .
Arrangements have been made through the Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020