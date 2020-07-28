Naomi Doris Lightsey Barina
San Angelo - Naomi Doris Lightsey Barina of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on July 24, 2020. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in the Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo. Naomi was born on June 2, 1926 at her parent's farm near Paint Rock, Texas to Will (W.E.) Lightsey and Mabel Sherrill Lightsey. Naomi was the youngest of five children and the only daughter. Naomi loved learning new things and was the first person in her family to graduate from college. Because of her love of learning, she became a life-long educator. Naomi married Leroy Barina in Sweetwater, Texas on September 19, 1952 after a whirlwind engagement. They were married for 52 wonderful years before Leroy passed away in 2004. As Leroy made a career in the United States Air Force. Naomi was able to continue her career as an elementary school teacher in Michigan, Austin, and San Angelo. Naomi loved teaching, but even more, she loved her family. She and Leroy had 3 sons and a daughter. Naomi handled all the military moves with a sense of adventure and found pleasure in time spent with her children, other family members and friends. The Barina family was always buzzing with fun and activity (thanks to 3 boys born 26 months apart) and rarely was there anger or discord. The Barinas became the second home to childhood friends and a place where an invite to a meal was as easy as showing up at the door during dinner time. Naomi loved playing cards and dominoes and had an easy-going style that was a nice offset to Leroy's "turn over the table" manner. In her spare time, Naomi loved to work on craft projects such as Macramé, Needlework and Canvas Stitchery. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy, parents Will and Mabel Lightsey; brothers Claude Lightsey, Earl Lightsey, Allen Lightsey and Hilliard Lightsey; and granddaughter, Julie Jackson Richardson. Survivors include three sons and their wives, Carlton & Lilika Barina of Forney, TX. Sherrill & Twanna Barina of Rockwall, TX and Emmitt & Glenda Barina of Flower Mound, TX; one daughter, Jeanne Jackson of San Angelo, TX. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Naomi's memory to Alzheimer's Association
or the National Council of Aging. "Come to Me, all you who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest." Matthew 11:28. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com