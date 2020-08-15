1/1
Naomi V. Gonzales
Naomi V. Gonzales

San Angelo - Naomi was born to Luis and Maria Villarreal in San Angelo, Tx. Naomi lived all her life in San Angelo where she attended Rio Vista, Glenn Middle School, and graduated from Central High School. She formally worked for a travel agency, Cox's Cable, and eventually Blue Cross Blue Shield. Naomi married Julian (J) Gonzales on June 20th,1981. She was blessed with a son Conrad Ethan Gonzales born in San Angelo, Tx. Naomi is remembered as a kind and gentle person with a generous nature, a sense of humor, and a big heart to go with her smile. She is deeply loved by her family and will be missed by all who knew her. She is proceeded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Julian and her son Conrad along with her siblings, Amanda (Robert) Villarreal, Louis Villarreal, Oscar (Lupe) Villarreal, Rose Cross, Rachel (Daniel) Avila, and along with numerous nephews and nieces. Graveside services will be on Monday, August 17th at 10:00AM at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Garden.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
