Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Margaret's of Scotland,
2619 Era St
View Map
Resources
1946 - 2019
Natalio Dominguez Obituary
Natalio Dominguez

San Angelo - Natalio (Popo) M. Dominguez went to be with the lord on August 24, 2019 after fighting his battle with cancer. He was born on August 10, 1946 in Pharr, Texas growing up in Laredo, Texas later moving to San Angelo, Texas where he spent the rest of his life with his wife, children, and grandkids. He worked for Aylor Pools for many years later retiring. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, barbequing, working on cars, going to garage sales, and spending time with his grandkids. Natalio is survived by his wife of 50 years Esther Dominguez, his five kids Diane/ Joseph Alvarado, Felix Dominguez, Albert/ Marina Dominguez, Stephanie/ Eddie Moreno, Ernest Dominguez, his 11 grandchildren Natalie, Miranda, Abigail, Jazmine, Brandon, Gabrielle, Elani, Aubri, EJ, Dax, And Sam; and great grandchild Sophia. He is also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews whom he truly loved along with his sisters Tomasa, Juanita, Anjelica, and Francisca. He is proceeded in death by his dad Feliciano Dominguez, his mom Estefana Dominguez, and his brother Santos Dominguez. Visitation will occur at 5 PM on Tuesday August 27th, followed by a rosary at 7 PM in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday August 28th at St. Margaret's of Scotland, located at 2619 Era St, followed by a graveside service at Calvary Catholic cemetery. Deacon Jesse Martinez will be officiating Tuesday's rosary service and Reverend Santiago Udayar will be officiating Wednesday's mass. Pallbearers are as listed: Tim Gallegos, Gilbert Flores, David Alvarado Jr, Daniel Castillo Jr, Paul Costilla, Frankie Marquez, and Roger Torres. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Elva Cantu, Maritonis de Resendez, Odilia and Jesus Marquez, and Martha Lively-Mendiola for their support. We would also like to thank Dr. Cheruku, Dr. Studt, Dr. Cargile, Kindred Hospice, and all the staff of the oncology department at Shannon Medical Center for their special care.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 27, 2019
