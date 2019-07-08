|
Nelda Jane Nelson
San Angelo - Nelda Jane Nelson was called home to our Heavenly Father on July 6th, 2019. Her final days were spent surrounded by her family who she loved dearly. Nelda was born on October 23, 1949 in San Angelo, TX to Mildred 'Punkie' and David E. Thompson. She attended Lake View High School, graduated in 1968 and attended Angelo State University.
She loved reading, crochet, winning at Scrabble, watching murder mysteries and she never would turn down the chance to watch a good golf match…so long as, if Phil Mickelson was playing, he was having an off day. Her family, children and grandchildren brought so much joy to her life and the examples of this could fill multiple volumes.
She is preceded in death by her parents David and Mildred Thompson. She is survived by her son and his wife Bill and Stephanie Nelson of San Angelo, TX; her daughter and her husband, Teri and Wray Crawford of Austin, TX; her brother and his wife Ken and Marilyn Thompson of Abilene, TX; her brother David Thompson of Wichita Falls, and her sister and her husband Jan and Carl Goodwin of San Angelo, TX; her grandchildren Alex Nelson, Blake and Aerielle Nelson, Cassidy and Noah Gilbert, Connor Nelson, Corri Crawford, Ian Crawford and Allyssa Nelson; and her great-grandchildren Farrah and Aysen; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Nelda rarely wore black and was always seen in vibrant bold colors…so the family will be celebrating this idea.
Visitation will be at Harper Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 9th from 5-7pm, with Graveside Service at 10am, Wednesday, July 10th at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 8, 2019