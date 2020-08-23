Nelda Rae Martin
Brady - Nelda Rae Martin, 90, of Brady, Texas, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Brady, Texas. She was born in San Angelo, Texas to Willie and Clara (Atwood) Williams on October 17, 1929. Nelda married Warren N. Martin May 20, 1950 when Mr. Martin passed in 2007, they had been married for 56 years.
Nelda was a lifelong resident of McCulloch County. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Ms. Martin was a teacher and education diagnostician. She had owned Plant Land many years and loved caring for the plants and flowers. She loved taking care of her family.
Nelda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Warren N. Martin, one son, Bryan Martin and one sister Norma McNeally.
She is survived by two sons, Curtis Martin of Doole, Texas, Grant Martin of Brady, Texas, grandchildren, Heather Martin, Tana Donaldson, Paxton Martin, Marshall Martin, Bradley Martin, and Jacqueline Martin-Carrithers, five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home in Brady. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Brady with the Pastor Jeff Quattlebaum of First Baptist Church, officiating. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Brady.
Please view Ms. Martin's memorial at www.heritagefuneralhomes.com