Nellie May Ross



Robert Lee - NellieRossMayNellie May Ross, 84, passed from this life to her heavenly home, Friday, November 6, 2020 with her family at her side.



Nellie was born March 24, 1936 to William and Laura Jones. She married Raymond Joseph (Joe) Ross June 8, 1956. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe, son Terry Ross, grandson Daniel Ross, son-in-law Tommy Blair, her parents, brothers Merlin Jones, Joe (Joe-Joe) Jones, Aubrey (Son) Johnnie Jones, Alfred Jones, Taylor Jones, twin brother Carroll Ray Jones, and sisters Mabel Walker, Wanda Sparks, and Jimmie Lou Smith.



Survivors include daughters JoNell Blair of Robert Lee, Gayle Shandley and husband Lane, of Pipe Creek, son Ricky Ross and wife Becky of Robert Lee, sisters Virginia Cypert and husband Jerry of Christoval, Dorothy Webernick of Victoria, and brother Tilden Jones of Sierra Vista, Arizona, sisters-in-law, Alice Wallace and husband Royce and Barbara Adkins of Robert Lee, grandsons Lance, Joseph, and Landon Shandley, Beau Blair, and Mason Ross, and granddaughters Amanda Blair, Meagan Cappers and husband Jared, Rikki Mathis, and Brook Wilkins. She is also survived by great grandsons, Hunter and Max Blair, Cory Lane Shandley, Ethan Wilkins, and great granddaughters, Michelle Limon, Sydney and Jordan Mathis, and Emma Wilkins.



Nellie loved her family with all of her heart and was infinitely proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She also cherished many friendships through the years. She was an avid gardener and was happy when planting and watching all things grow. She loved her church and church family and was dedicated to the Lord. She will be deeply missed by all that loved her.



Visitation will be on Saturday, November 7th at Shaffer Funeral Home in Robert Lee with the family present from 4 to 6 p.m. Services will be held Sunday, November 8th at 2 p.m. at Southside Church of Christ in Robert Lee with Recardo Reyes officiating.



The family would like to thank the staff at Robert Lee Care Center for their kindness and love given to Nellie during her stay.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store