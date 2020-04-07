|
Nelta Kiser
San Angelo - Nelta Jean Jones Kiser, 88 of San Angelo, TX and recent resident of Ballinger; passed peacefully into heaven Saturday April 4th with family at her side.
There is a public viewing time at Robert Massie Funeral Home on Wed. April 8, from 3 PM until 7 PM. Due to the current health crisis in our community and the directives given by State and Local Governments, we must abide by the directive limiting gatherings to 10 people at a time. A private family graveside service will be held at Fairmont on Thursday, and a Celebration of Life in Nelta's Memory will be held at a later date for friends and other family.
Nelta was born in San Angelo, November 13, 1931 to parents Myrtle Elliott Jones and Jesse Lee Jones. Nelta had 2 brothers, Roy Lee and E.J Jones and 1 sister Evelyn Sawyer which all preceded her in death.
Nelta graduated high school in San Angelo and married Marvin Ross Kiser on February 20, 1950. They resided in Carlsbad, NM and El Paso, TX while raising 3 boys, Marvin Gene, Ricky and Randale (Randy) Kiser.
Marvin and Nelta moved back to San Angelo to care for her mother until her mother passed. Nelta was preceded in death by her husband Marvin and 2 sons Marvin Gene and Ricky Kiser.
Nelta had a love of camping with family, playing card games, fishing, cooking and was an accomplished seamstress, sewing for friends and family and she loved singing hymns and dancing and music.
While living in San Angelo she was very active in the Art Community and churches she attended.
Nelta attended Emmanuel Baptist Church and also attended Heartland Baptist and Harris Street Baptist where she gave her life to Christ at a young age. She enjoyed helping with the children most of all.
Nelta volunteered at the San Angelo Senior Center teaching art for over 14 years.
She also volunteered at Kendall Art Gallery and showed her art and won many ribbons over the years. She enjoyed donating art to West Texas Rehab and would participate in the Stribling Art Show every year.
Nelta enjoyed attending the Annual Crafts Guild Christmas Event and would sell her paintings of bluebonnets and other pictures she had painted or drawn. She was very gifted in pencil and enjoyed drawing Native Americans.
Nelta had a love of children and cared for many over the years. She opened her house to any family members in need and allowed children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to live in her house.
Nelta was a very independent spirit and usually said exactly what she thought. Dementia set in and it became too difficult to live alone and she chose to move to the Ballinger Rehab and Nursing to be close to her last living son Randy who cared for her during her remaining 3 years of life.
Nelta is survived by her son Randy and wife Margie of Paint Rock; her grandchildren, Stephanie Sanchez and husband Fred of El Paso, Tommy Kiser and wife Marisa of San Angelo, Stormi Walker of Ballinger and James Kiser and wife Citlally of Seward, NE; 8 Great Grandchildren Jordan, Andrew, Ian, Eric, Jeweliana, Ethan, Chazz, Johnathan and 2 Great Great Grandchildren.
There are many other family members and step family by marriage (which are too numerous to mention) she loved and cared for all of them and enjoyed the times she shared with them. Nelta enjoyed the yearly Kiser Reunion and gathering together as family.
Thank you to ALL the Staff at Ballinger Rehab especially to Billie, Valerie, Gabby, Cassandra, Tabitha, Sherri and Tanja and many others who cared for her, giving her a good quality of life.
Also, to Jennie and Vickie, who kept her hair, nails and doing activities when she was able, and the kitchen who kept her supplied with vanilla ice cream, her favorite.
To her newest church family First Christian Church of Ballinger who loved seeing her, praying for her and loving on her when she was able to attend, thank you!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to one of Nelta's favorite charities, Meals for the Elderly in San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020