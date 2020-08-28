Nemecio "Mencho " Q. Garcia
San Angelo - Nemecio "Mencho" Q. Garcia, 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, August 27, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public Viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Monday, August 31, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Deacon Claudio Sanchez, deacon of St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Garcia was born October 31, 1935, in Lohn, Texas to Bascillo and Marta Garcia. He has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. Mencho was a farm laborer for Edgar Erwin in Eden for most of his career. He was a catholic. Mencho was very proud to have volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club as a Foster Granddad. He loved and enjoyed playing baseball. Mencho was always there for his family. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include three daughters, Celia G. Puente and husband Emilio, Sr. of Miles, Michele G. Sumpter and husband Kevin of San Antonio, and Monica G. Crouser and husband Ryan of Wall; eight grandchildren, Emilio, Jr., Priscilla, Omer, Ethan, Jaden, Harley, Evan, and Noah; four great grandchildren, Tristan, Joe David, Stoney, and River; five sisters, Tina Martinez, Carman Dela Garza, Lupe Garcia, Gabriela Dela Garza, and Juanita Briones; three brothers, Bacilio Garcia, Antonio Garcia, and Manuel Garcia. Mencho was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Andy Garcia; and two brothers, Robert Garcia, and Triso Garcia.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Cedar Manor for their loving care.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com