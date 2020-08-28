1/1
Nemecio Q. "Mencho" Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nemecio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nemecio "Mencho " Q. Garcia

San Angelo - Nemecio "Mencho" Q. Garcia, 84, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, August 27, 2020, in San Angelo.

Public Viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Monday, August 31, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Graveside Services will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Deacon Claudio Sanchez, deacon of St. Mary's Catholic Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Garcia was born October 31, 1935, in Lohn, Texas to Bascillo and Marta Garcia. He has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. Mencho was a farm laborer for Edgar Erwin in Eden for most of his career. He was a catholic. Mencho was very proud to have volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club as a Foster Granddad. He loved and enjoyed playing baseball. Mencho was always there for his family. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include three daughters, Celia G. Puente and husband Emilio, Sr. of Miles, Michele G. Sumpter and husband Kevin of San Antonio, and Monica G. Crouser and husband Ryan of Wall; eight grandchildren, Emilio, Jr., Priscilla, Omer, Ethan, Jaden, Harley, Evan, and Noah; four great grandchildren, Tristan, Joe David, Stoney, and River; five sisters, Tina Martinez, Carman Dela Garza, Lupe Garcia, Gabriela Dela Garza, and Juanita Briones; three brothers, Bacilio Garcia, Antonio Garcia, and Manuel Garcia. Mencho was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Andy Garcia; and two brothers, Robert Garcia, and Triso Garcia.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Cedar Manor for their loving care.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved