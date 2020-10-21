Neta Yvonne Lancaster
San Angelo - The Children of Neta Yvonne "Doodle" Lancaster would like to announce that our Mother has earned her heavenly crown on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born the youngest of four daughters on November 30, 1930 in Sidney, TX to Lee and Dola Ritchie. After graduation, she left to start nursing school at the University of Texas. Right after registering for classes, Tim Lancaster drove to Austin and proposed with the very romantic "Marry me now or don't marry me at all" and they eloped to Rankin, TX where they awoke a Baptist Minister to perform the ceremony. The marriage may have begun in a rush, but it certainly stood the test of time. Mother and Daddy were married over 60 years and were as in love the day he died as the day they married. Mother was a very active member of Johnson Street Church of Christ where she taught the two-year-old Sunday school class for over 50 years. She participated in the Women's Bible Class and was very proud of the work of Rust Street Ministries. Mother was an avid quilter and was a true artist in fabric. She was a member of the Concho Valley Quilters Guild and leaves behind gifts of quilts for all of her children and grandchildren that will be treasured for generations to come. Mother never had an enemy and was loved and admired by many. The one word that would summarize her life is love. A precious Child of God, Mother deeply loved Jesus, her Church, her beloved Tim, her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her many friends. And in return she was so very loved by them all. She taught us all lessons of faith, of becoming stronger through adversity, of unconditional love, and we will be forever grateful for her beautiful, selfless witness and example of a life well lived.
Mother is survived by one Sister, Oleta Priest. She is also survived by her children: Cheryl Key, Susan Woods, Michael Lancaster, and Janet Ridgway as well as their spouses Mark Woods, Lesley Lancaster, and Tom Ridgway; her grandchildren Melanie Key, Jessica Shiller, Laura Woods Fidelie, Megan Lancaster, Kate Ridgway, Rachel Woods King and her husband Kevin King, Victoria Ridgway and Madeline Ridgway. Her precious great grandchildren are Seathan and Hannah Schiller, Katrina Crowley and Sam King. There is a great crowd of witnesses that welcomed Momma home to heaven including our Daddy, Tim Lancaster, her parents, sisters Velda Lee and Cremora, and many other loved family and friends. We give special thanks to her precious friend Vesta Toney, and the wonderful folks at Rio Concho Terrace.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Johnson Street Church of Christ. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Johnson Street Church of Christ with Tommy King officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers for the service will be her granddaughters.
Thank you, Mother, for all that you have shared with us in your almost 90 years on this earth. It was not enough. But we celebrate that this world is not the last, and that we will all be together for eternity through the gift of grace given us by our Lord, Jesus Christ. This is the greatest gift you have given your family. The gift of passing on your faith, and we are so very, very grateful.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of San Angelo and Rust Street Ministries.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online
register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com