Nevella Crumley Sallee
Nevella Crumley Sallee passed away peacefully on April 28th, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Russell Sallee in 2000, her youngest son Charles Allan Sallee 1994 and her brother J. C. Crumley. Nevella was born December 3, 1922 in Melvin, Texas and lived in Doole, Texas for a period of time before moving to Calf Creek, Texas in the early 1940's during WW II. They settled in Eldorado in 1950 and spent the rest of their lives there, until she moved to assisted living in San Angelo. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Eldorado. Nevella was a hair dresser by occupation but loved to sew, she was a wonderful cook, and she loved the Lord and her family immensely. She is survived by two sons James and his wife Bonnie of Pine Grove, California, Roy and his late wife Betty of Lakeside, TX, one daughter Judy Wright and late husband Brownie of San Angelo, TX and daughter-in-law Vidette Sallee Kennemer and husband Bub of Bronte, TX; a sister, Verba West and sister-in-law, Neva Crumley; both of San Antonio, TX; nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Eldorado Cemetery arranged by Love Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Eldorado. Because of the Corona Virus pandemic a memorial service will be planned during the month of June if conditions permit.
A special thank you to Brayden Park and Kindred Hospice for the comfort and care provided to our mother.Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 1 to May 2, 2020