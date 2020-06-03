Nicandro Carrillo



"Porque de tal manera amó Dios al mundo, que ha dado a su Hijo unigénito, para que todo aquel que en él cree, no se pierda, mas tenga vida eterna" Juan 3:16



Nicandro Carrillo went home to Jesus on May 30, 2020 at the age of 78.



Nicandro was born to Guadalupe Carrillo and Felicita Trejo Carrillo on November 16, 1941.



He grew up in Acuna, Mexico along with his one brother and three sisters. He made the difficult but courageous decision to come to America to provide a better life for his family. He met his loving wife, Ruth, in San Angelo, TX and they were married on February 17, 1970.



Nicandro LOVED GOD. His Faith helped to shape every aspect of his life. Attending church and spreading the gospel was very important to him, as was helping those in need. In everything he did, Nicandro gave all the glory to God!



Nicandro enjoyed listening to his "cantos", watching boxing and spending time with his family. He was a devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Nicandro was a humble, hard-working family man.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth Carrillo; his children Felicita Duran, Luis Carrillo, Sylvia Torres, Moses Carrillo and Delores Cervantes, his grandchildren Iesha Duran, Jo Marie Gemlich, Joseph Duran, Robert Torres Jr, Mariska Torres, Ray Torres, Faith Carrillo, Isaiah Cervantes, Julie Cervantes and Carissa Cervantes; Sisters Rosa Macias, Guadalupe Menchaca and Victoriana Carrillo and Brother Ramon Carrillo. He is also survived by numerous brothers and sisters in law, sons and daughters in law and nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



The family would like to say a deep heartfelt thank you to Adam, Delores and Isaiah Cervantes. We appreciate everything you did for Dad.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store