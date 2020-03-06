|
|
Nita Allen Archer
San Angelo - Nita Allen Archer was born April 19, 1927, to Robert B. and Madie (Gaston) Allen, early Coke County settlers of Silver, Coke County Texas, the eleventh of twelve children. She attended elementary school at Silver, graduated from Robert Lee High School in 1943, and from San Angelo Junior College in 1945 where she was Valedictorian.
She married William L. (Bill) Archer in San Angelo August 23, 1946, at First Christian Church. Bill was from Kopperl, Texas, and was a B-17 pilot stationed at Mathis Field, flying cadet bombardiers. He had been sent to Mathis Field after his convalescence from wounds received on his 26th mission over Germany during World War II. Bill and Nita were blessed with four children: William L., Jr. (Lance), Rebecca Louise, Timothy Allen and Susan Rosemary. Together, Nita and Bill knew faith in God, faithfulness in each other, the blessings of children, family and friends and the value of hard work.
In 1948, Bill and Nita started The Floor Covering Shop and worked together for over 50 years. Their children worked there also during the early years. The business continues today and is operated by Tim and Babbie Archer as Archer Floor Covering.
Nita and Bill were active members of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for over 65 years and served as elders for many years. They enjoyed and appreciated the fellowship of the Henson Class, as well as the rest of their Church family. Nita was a charter member of the board of The Children's Emergency Shelter where she served as Secretary for 18 years. She also served on the ASU United Campus Ministries Board as Secretary, and on the board of Project Dignidad. In 2011, Nita was honored by Angelo Stated University at homecoming activities as the "Golden Ex", one who has been graduated for 50 years or more.
Nita had Girl Scout and Boy Scout Troops and a 4-H Club group in her home when the Archer children were young. Nita belonged to the P.E.O. Sisterhood, Symphony Guild, and in earlier years Victory Study Club and Beta Sigma Phi. Bill and Nita were avid bridge players and for many years, played in two couples bridge clubs.
Nita and Bill enjoyed traveling to many places in the world, but most of all loved their home in San Angelo on Lake Nasworthy where they had many extended family gatherings. In their retirement years, they enjoyed restoring Bill's grandparents' 1884 home in Kopperl, Texas for a family retreat. They also acquired Nita's family farm and spent happy hours working there. They enjoyed trips to many parts of the world and especially the trips with the 447th Bomb Group, which included members of Bill's B-17 crew from World War II.
Nita was preceded in death by her parents, and 11 siblings. She is survived by her husband Bill of 73 years, their four children, their spouses, 8 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren: Lance Archer and wife, Linda, of San Angelo; Rebecca Archer Hardeman and husband, Bryan, of Austin, and their children, Will Hardeman and wife, Anna and their daughter Lily; Genny Hardeman Hill and husband, Chris and their children James William and Margot, and Joy Hardeman all of Austin; Tim Archer and wife, Babbie, of San Angelo and their children, Adri Archer Graves, and daughters, Gwyneth Mae and Evelyn, of Houston; Libby Archer Cooper and husband Nick and son Wells of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Molly Archer of San Angelo; Dr. Susan Archer Chiarito and husband Vince of Vicksburg, Mississippi and their daughters, Mary Alyce and Cicily; a sister-in-law Wilma Allen of Abilene; the children and families of Nita's departed siblings, special cousins and Bill's relatives.
Nita loved God, her family and friends, her church, our country, and appreciated each day of life. Other joys were flowers, music, reading, seashells, and the color blue. She was a joyful person who knew happiness is a journey and not a destination.
Pallbearers include Bob Odom, Joey Clegg, Jerry Knous, Charles Allcorn, Fr. Tom Lowe, Chuck Lanehart, David Lanehart, and Finis Allen. Honorary Pallbearers are Lynne Alexander and Jim and Betty Whitten.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at First Christian Church with interment to follow in McKenzie Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020