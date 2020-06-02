Noe L. Martinez
Mereta - Noe L. Martinez, 91, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Rosary will be at 6:00 PM Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Deacon Jessie Martinez, officiating. Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 5, 2020, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall with Father Joe Choutapalli, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Martinez was born October 15, 1928, in San Angelo to Francisco and Ninfa Martinez. He was a lifelong resident of San Angelo and Mereta. Noe married Lucinda DeLaGarza on January 23, 1956, in Mereta. She preceded him in death on September 27, 2016. During his younger years, Noe caddied at the San Angelo Country Club. He would eventually start working as a pastry chef at the club, so he would be able to play golf on Mondays. Noe would later become head chef and worked there for 32 years. He opened Noe's Café in Mereta, where the surrounding communities gathered, including the SACC members, he retired in 2013. Noe was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mereta.
Survivors include four sons, Noe T. Martinez and wife Kay, Fernando T. Martinez and wife Lupe, Bernardo Martinez and wife Wendy, and Manuel O. Martinez and wife Esmeralda; two daughters, Rosario "Rose" M. Beard and partner Randy Gully, and Noemi M. Howard and husband Dennis; 15 grandchildren, Fernando Martinez, Jr., Mario Martinez, Jr. and wife Krystal, Sean Martinez, Chelsea Martinez, Michael A. Perez, Angela C. Guerra and husband Jeremiah, Santiago Luna, Jessica Harding, Matthew Martinez, Dallas Martinez and wife Staci, Austin Tambunga, Jett L. Howard, Lane M. Howard, Steven Martinez, and Daniella Martinez; numerous great grandchildren; his brother, Samuel L. Martinez and wife Elizabeth; a brother-in-law, Juan Velez, a sister-in law, Julia Martinez; and a daughter-in-law, Blanca Martinez. Noe was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mario T. Martinez in 2017; four brothers, Frank Martinez, Jr., Cruz Martinez, Joe Martinez, and Moses Martinez; four sisters, Carolina Cantu, Lilly Valdez, Leonor Velez, and Rosa Castaneda; three granddaughters, Monica Joy Martinez, Tracy Lee Martinez, and Felisha Marie Martinez; and a grandson, Justin "Cody" Beard.
The family would like to thank Dr. Felix Marti Rivera, and the staff of Kindred Hospice, Myra, Tina, Kyle Foust, for their love and care.
SPECIAL NOTICE: Both services will be Live Streamed. Please clicked link below to view services. Live Stream will begin 5 minutes before each service.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.