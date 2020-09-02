1/1
Noma Faye Piper Allen
1927 - 2020
Noma Faye Piper Allen

San Angelo - Noma Faye Piper Allen, 93, was born June 21, 1927 in San Angelo, Texas to

August Piper, Sr. and Annie Mae Blakeney Piper. She passed September 1, 2020.

She had eight siblings. She attended Lake View Public Schools and received a beautician's license from the state of Texas in 1945.

Noma Faye married Floyd Tolbert Allen on December 5, 1948. They raised a family consisting of three boys and one girl.

Noma Faye was a home maker and worked as a beautician until 1976. Starting in 1968, she served as Precinct 39 election clerk and later as alternate judge and judge for many years. She and Floyd owned and operated the Brass Lamp, an antique shop specializing in brass artifacts, from 1979 through 1995.

Noma Faye was a member of Harris Avenue Baptist and of the Business Men's Bible Class. She was a member of the Eastern Star Lodge #10. Noma Faye earned the Rainbow Girls' Grand Cross of Colors and served three years on the Rainbow Girls' Board of Directors. Noma Faye served actively in the Parent Teacher Association chapters of San Jacinto Elementary School, Washington Junior High School, Edison Junior High School, and Fannin Elementary School numerous years. In 1972, Noma Faye received a Texas Life Membership in the PTA.

Noma Faye worked thirty years with the Boy Scouts of America. During her years of dedicated service she earned a First Merit Award. In 1975, she was the first woman in Tom Green County to receive the prestigious Silver Beaver Award. Her three sons earned the rank of Eagle Scout. She also worked for seven years with the Rainbow Girls; her daughter achieved Grand Cross of Colors and is a Rainbow Majority member. Devotion to family, family-centered interests, many friends: Noma Faye's was a life lived well.

She is preceded in death by her husband Floyd; son Wallace Allen; her parents August and Annie Mae Piper; her siblings August Piper, Jr., Lillie Mae Piper, Alton Ray Piper, Wanda Jean Piper Carr, Jimmie Gerald Piper, William Henry Piper, Shirley Delores Piper Capps.

Survivors include her children: Gary Allen and wife Sylvia Gray of Midland,

Ronnie Allen and wife Jo Ann of San Angelo, Gail McWhorter and husband Jack of Sherwood; grandsons: Shannon Allen and wife Lara of San Angelo, Jason McWhorter and wife Izabel of Sherwood, Jared McWhorter of Sherwood, sister Linda Piper of Campwood and multiple nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Harper Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their thanks to Meadow Creek Nursing & Rehab and Hospice of San Angelo for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity in mom's honor and memory.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairmount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
