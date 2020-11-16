Nona Lee Conaway Pliler
Nona Lee Conaway Pliler, 93, of Winters, TX passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born on October 17, 1927 in Mitchell Co., TX.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at Johnson's Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 2 pm Wednesday in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
She married to George Edwin Pliler on February 14, 1950 in Abilene, TX. They had three children, Gail, David and Don. They moved to San Angelo in 1970. They were faithful members of Johnson Street Church of Christ for 45 years.
She is survived by her 3 children, Gail Long of Mesquite, TX; G. David Pliler and wife, Donna Pliler of Winters, TX; Don E. Pliler of Lewisville, TX; 7 Grandchildren, Sean Long of Michigan; Scott Long of Australia; Wade Pliler of San Angelo, TX; Carrie Pliler of San Angelo, TX; Laci Duggan and husband, Ryan, of Cherokee, TX; Jennifer Zelif and husband Victor of Corinth, TX; Ashley Pliler and Crystal Benitez of Lewisville, TX; 5 Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth of Oklahoma, Payton and Preslee of Cherokee, James of Corinth and Sawyer of Lewisville; 2 Great Great-Grandchildren, Abigail and Gracie of Oklahoma.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George E. Pliler and daughter in law, Martha Pliler.
The family would like to give special thanks to Robin and Nikki Lowe of Ashwood Manor Assisted Living in Ballinger, TX for loving her for the past 3 years. Also, special thanks to Hospice of Ballinger for the care given to her in the last few months.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: National Kidney Foundation
, Cherokee Home for Children; Cottage 2.