Nora Mae Flanary
San Angelo - On October 1, 2019, Nora Mae Ainsworth Flanary went home to be with her Lord and Savior and to receive her heavenly reward as promised by Him. She left behind her pain, suffering and loneliness.
Nora Mae was born in San Angelo, Texas, on October 7, 1928, to Robert Lee Ainsworth and Beulah Mae O'Kelly Ainsworth. Beulah Ainsworth passed away from TB when Nora Mae was only two years old so she, her sister Ruby Marie, and father moved in with Grandmother Mary Jane Ainsworth. Several years later, her father remarried and had another girl, Pearlie Lee Ainsworth.
Nora Mae met Lonnie Loyd Flanary when she was 14 and he was 16, at the roller rink where he worked. It may have been love at first sight. They married when they were only 16 and 18. Nora Mae's dad passed away one week after the wedding from a lengthy illness.
Nora Mae and Lonnie were blessed with two children: Barbara and Robert. Nora Mae was a wife and homemaker; Lonnie was a welder. They decided that in order to make a better life for their young family, Lonnie would join the Boilermakers Union and follow the construction trade. They had to move where the jobs were, so from 1957 to 1985, they lived in numerous towns in Texas, Louisiana, and Arizona.
Nora Mae enjoyed all of her new friends who were wives of the men Lonnie worked with. She was an avid letter writer and stayed in touch with many of them over the years. Nora Mae enjoyed sewing and embroidering and she made most of Barbara's clothes. Most of all, Nora Mae loved Jesus and always found a church to attend in each town but her church home was Harris Avenue Baptist Church in San Angelo, TX.
Nora Mae was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lonnie of 71 years, her sister Pearlie Lee Ainsworth Ditmore, and a special niece, Nancy Gallemore Young. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Flanary Murray Wilson (Don), Robert L. Flanary (Jo Ann), sister Ruby Marie Ainsworth Gallemore; grandchildren Margie Murray-Seebock (Eric), Robert Murray (Jennifer), MIchael Murray (Brenda), Sean Flanary (Beverly), Amy Flanary Norris; great grandchildren Preston, Michael, Jasmine, Michaela, Morgan and Madison. Nieces Beverly Gallemore Heisler and Estelee Ditmore Benoit; nephews Jimmy Gallemore, Robert Ditmore, Tommy Ditmore, and Mike Ditmore. Nora Mae is also survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Flanary Mills, and brother-in-laws Kenneth Flanary, Jody Flanary, and Randy Flanary.
The family would like to thank Dr. Carl Anderton and staff, Shannon Memorial Hospital, New Haven Assisted Living, and Kindred Hospice for their kindness and support during this difficult time. They also ask that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals for the Elderly, Harris Avenue Baptist Church, or .
A funeral service will be held at Harper Funeral Home, at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 4, 2019