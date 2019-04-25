|
Nora Peterson Nichols went to be with her Lord on April 8th, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona.
Nora was born at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California to Jack and Mary Peterson on December 30, 1959. She grew up in San Angelo, Texas. She graduated from San Angelo Central in 1978 and went on to study nursing at Howard College. Nora gave over 32 years to her nursing career where she touched the lives of so many children and their families. She truly was the example of 1 Corinthians 16:4 "Do All Your Work In Love."
Nora was preceded in death by her Father Jack M. Peterson Sr. and her maternal grandmother Herminia Padilla. She is survived by her husband Kyle Nichols of Mesa, Arizona, her mother Mary L. Peterson, her brother Jack Peterson Jr., her sister Stacey and husband Marcos Cisneros III, and baby sister Angie Peterson. Nora was very proud of her nieces Makayla Guevara, Madison Cisneros, Lauren Payne, and her nephews Zachary Peterson and Jake Cisneros. She also adored her precious great niece Kinley Rae Peterson. Nora leaves behind her beloved fur babies Jorda Lu, Sparky Doo, and Luna.
A mass will be held in her memory at St. Joseph Catholic Church in San Angelo, TX at 1:00pm on Saturday April 27, 2019.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 25, 2019