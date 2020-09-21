Norma DuBois



Ballinger - Norma Barker DuBois, 91, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away on, Monday, September 21, 2020, in Winters, Texas.



Norma was born on September 16, 1929, to Earl and Elsie (Waldrep) Barker in Coleman, Texas. She married Ray DuBois on November 27, 1946, also in Coleman. He preceded her in death on October 12, 2003. Norma was a member of the Avenue B Church of Christ in Ballinger.



She is preceded in death by her husband Ray DuBois, her brother Gene Barker, her son Dwayne DuBois, and her son-in-law Terry Sneed.



Norma is survived by her daughter Princy Sneed of Winters, Texas, her grandson Stacey DuBois, four great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held for Norma at Lange Funeral Home of Ballinger, from 6:00-7:30 pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. A graveside service at Coleman City Cemetery will be held the following day, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:30 am with Ferris Akins officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store