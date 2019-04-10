|
Norma Faye Anderson
San Angelo - Norma Faye Anderson,
Born to William and Alma Lee on June 21, 1932. Jesus called her home on April 8, 2019 to receive her eternal crown. She had a special step-dad Dep Maynard, who raised her and brought her to Jesus Christ. She had two sisters Willette and Jean, one brother, Billy who died at birth; 3 nieces and 2 nephews. She devoted her life to Jesus Christ and was an encouragement to all she met. She was a long- time member of Southgate Church of Christ. Norma married Billy Ray Ruth and was blessed with five children: Ronnie Ruth, Ricky Ruth, Linda (Ken) Pope, Cindy (Gordon) Miles, and Billy Ruth. She had 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. And a very special friend, Dori Jones who is considered family. Norma met and married Russell Anderson and shared 20 years together and she was able to lead him to Jesus Christ. She worked for Standard Times and Ft. Concho Museum.
Norma will truly be missed by all that knew her.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 P.M. - 7:30 P.M., Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the San Angelo Christian Academy, http://www.sanangelochristianacademy.org
"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." John 14:1-3
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 10, 2019