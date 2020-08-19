Norma Irene Munoz
San Angelo - Norma Irene Munoz, of San Angelo, TX passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was born on January 8, 1967 in Acuna, Coahuila to Raul and Gloria Galvan. Norma was a very beautiful, loving and caring woman. She was known for her love of music and deep love for her daughters Irene, Bianca, Alexa and granddaughter Gibeth. She was preceded in death by her father Raul and sister Griselda Galvan. She is survived by her three daughters, her mother Gloria, two brothers Raul and Ramiro, five sisters Maria, Dolores, Rosa, Veronica and Deyanira Galvan along with countless nieces and nephews and ten fur grandbabies. The family would like to give special thanks to the amazing staff at St. Gabriel's Hospice; Vicki, Rene, Georgianna, Jennifer, Alba, Ashely and Kyla. The rosary will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with burial to follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. "Estan bien bonitas mis hijas. Aun que estan gorditas" Norma Irene Munoz, 53. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com