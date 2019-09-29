|
|
Dr. Norma Nell Faubion
San Angelo - Dr. Norma Faubion died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born on Nov. 9, 1925 in Leander, Texas. Her parents Arthur Faubion and Ethel Craven Faubion were descendants of pioneer families in Williamson County, Texas.
Dr. Faubion attended school in Leander, Texas, graduating as valedictorian from Leander High School in 1942. She then attended The University of Texas at Austin graduating in 1945 with a B.A. in Secondary Education and in 1954 with a M.S. in Elementary Education. In 1971 she graduated from Texas A&M with a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction. She also did graduate study at the University of Colorado and George Peabody University.
Her professional career included twenty-three years of service in the public schools of Texas, primarily in Victoria, Texas. In Victoria she taught at the elementary level for several years. She later became an elementary principal, and then served as a coordinator of elementary education. While attending graduate school at Texas A&M, she served as Associate Director of Programa de Education and as an instructor. In 1971 she moved to San Angelo to teach at Angelo State University. She retired in 1985 as a Professor of Education.
During her professional career, she served as a consultant for many of the schools in Texas, as well as New Mexico. She was active in a number of professional and civic organizations including Delta Kappa Gamma, Phi Delta Kappa, International Reading Association, Classroom Teachers Association, the Mid-Texas Reading Association and the Soroptimist Club of Victoria.
Upon her retirement she took great pleasure in working with other organizations. For many years she was an active member of Friends of the Library, serving on the original board and as president as well. She also served on the Boards for River Crest Hospital and Habitat for Humanity.
Norma was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church, serving twice on the Vestry and once as senior warden. She was a member of St. Catherine's Guild and served on many church committees including the church library. Her church family was most important to her.
During her retirement years she was able to indulge in one of her favorite activities - travel. She visited many countries in Europe, Asia, as well as Australia and many parts of the United States. She belonged to a bridge club and two book clubs, enjoying both the activities and the friends who were part of the organizations. Another special activity for her was participating in the Iron Buttercups Dinner Club composed of her special friends Becky Little, Sally Lehr, Annell Salladay, Annabell Jones, Anita Monk, Ann Guinn and Sue Van Hoozer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Ethel Faubion, her brother Donald C. Faubion and her nephew Gary Faubion. She is survived by her brother Winston Faubion and wife Terry of Christoval, Texas and her sister in-law Earlene Faubion of Austin, Texas. Other survivors include her nieces Debra Ann Faubion of Galveston, Texas; Cindy Barba and husband Marcelo of Austin, Texas; Liz Ann Dufner and husband Lance of Bertram, Texas and her nephew Gordon Faubion and wife Holly of Leander, Texas. She is also survived by special great nieces and nephew: Leigh Ann Craig, Elissa Collins, Caroline Barba, Kelsey Faubion, Tanner Faubion, Hannah Faubion and Ty Dufner as well as two great-great nieces and two great-great nephews.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 11:00 A.M., Monday, September 30, 2019 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church with Rev. Matthew Rowe officiating. The burial will take place at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Bagdad Cemetery in Leander, Texas.
The family would like to extend its special thanks to Esperanza Knight, her loyal friend of many years, and her loving caregivers at The Regency House and Visiting Angels.
Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church of San Angelo, Friends of the Tom Green County Library System, the Leander Presbyterian Church, or to a .
Family and friends may sign the online register book at
www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 29, 2019